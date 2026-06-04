LPG cylinder blast at Nabi Karim tea stall injures 4

All 4 taken to RML hospital

Sarita suffered burns on half her body, while Krishan and Ajay, 19, each had 40% burns. Zakir, a passerby, was also caught up in the blast with 30% burns.

All four were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by emergency teams. Police and fire officials arrived fast, but the four injured had already been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital before fire tenders got there.