LPG cylinder blast at Nabi Karim tea stall injures 4
A sudden LPG cylinder explosion at a tiny tea and meal stall in Delhi's Nabi Karim area injured four people early Thursday.
The blast happened when Sarita, who runs the stall, asked Krishan to swap out the gas cylinder, sparking a fire that quickly turned dangerous.
All 4 taken to RML hospital
Sarita suffered burns on half her body, while Krishan and Ajay, 19, each had 40% burns. Zakir, a passerby, was also caught up in the blast with 30% burns.
All four were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by emergency teams. Police and fire officials arrived fast, but the four injured had already been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital before fire tenders got there.
Fire officials confirm cylinder blast, police probe
Fire officials confirmed the explosion started at the food stall's cylinder.
Police are looking into what caused the accident.