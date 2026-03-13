LPG cylinder delivery delays spark panic in Kerala

Officials say there's no actual shortage

Some, like Ramla from Karamana, have been waiting for days for a refill and are now eyeing induction cooktops.

Ajay from Vilappil has waited 25 days, way longer than usual, and is even considering firewood.

Officials say there is no actual shortage; it's just that panic booking has overloaded the system.

The state government has decided to enhance server capacity and streamline bookings to improve delivery times.