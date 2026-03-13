LPG cylinder delivery delays spark panic in Kerala
India
People across Kerala are facing unusual delays in getting their LPG cylinders, causing a lot of stress and making many rethink how they cook at home.
Images showing long queues for cylinders in other states have circulated, increasing worries about running out.
Officials say there's no actual shortage
Some, like Ramla from Karamana, have been waiting for days for a refill and are now eyeing induction cooktops.
Ajay from Vilappil has waited 25 days, way longer than usual, and is even considering firewood.
Officials say there is no actual shortage; it's just that panic booking has overloaded the system.
The state government has decided to enhance server capacity and streamline bookings to improve delivery times.