LPG cylinders become costlier; petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged

LPG cylinders just got more expensive: a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder is up by ₹60 (now ₹910.50 to ₹1,002.50), and the 19-kg commercial one jumped ₹144 (now ₹1,836 to ₹2,133.50; Patna tops the chart). The price hike came amid earlier panic booking and the government invoked the Essential Commodities Act and directed refineries to ramp up production.

How are fuels priced today?

Petrol ranges from ₹94.30 in Chandigarh to ₹107.46 in Hyderabad; diesel sits between ₹82.45 and ₹96.21 depending on where you are.

CNG holds at ₹77.09 per kg in Delhi/NCR but hits up to ₹96 per kg in Hyderabad.

On the bright side, Hindustan Petroleum says there is plenty of crude on its way; no need to worry about shortages.