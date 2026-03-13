LPG distributors drag CPIL to court over gas supply issues
India
Six LPG distributors have taken Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. (CPIL) to the Bombay High Court, saying the company is exporting gas instead of supplying it locally.
They claim this has led to major shortages across Nagpur and Vidarbha, leaving homes, hotels, and small businesses struggling to get enough LPG.
Court asks to prioritize domestic needs
With local supply running low, people are facing payment delays and daily hassles just to get cooking gas.
The court has called this a "serious issue" and told authorities and CPIL to put domestic needs first, at least until the next hearing on March 17.
For anyone relying on LPG at home or work, these decisions could make a real difference soon.