' LPG emergency helper tried to trick me': How to spot scam
India
A Kolkata woman spotted a scam after fraudsters, pretending to be emergency LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) helpers, tried to trick her mother over a video call and get into her bank account.
Her mother didn't fall for it; the Kolkata woman shared the experience online, tagging Bidhannagar Police and asking them to investigate.
LPG prices shot up this month
This scam warning comes as LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) supplies are disrupted due to tanker delays at the Strait of Hormuz, thanks to tensions between the US Israel, and Iran.
Prices have shot up this month by ₹60 for home cylinders and up to ₹144 for commercial ones.
With everyone feeling the pinch, staying alert to scams like these is more important than ever.