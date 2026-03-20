' LPG emergency helper tried to trick me': How to spot scam

LPG prices shot up this month

This scam warning comes as LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) supplies are disrupted due to tanker delays at the Strait of Hormuz, thanks to tensions between the US Israel, and Iran.

Prices have shot up this month by ₹60 for home cylinders and up to ₹144 for commercial ones.

With everyone feeling the pinch, staying alert to scams like these is more important than ever.