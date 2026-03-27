LPG price hike, election leave sanitation workers in lurch

Price of gas cylinders has shot up

The price of gas cylinders has shot up from ₹400 to as high as ₹1,600, making daily operations tough for both workers and the municipal corporation.

Only 290 out of 350 required sanitation staff are on duty, so some neighborhoods are seeing trash pile up for days.

Delays in getting new garbage trucks on the road have not helped either.

The city says it is now trying to hire more local workers to get things back on track.