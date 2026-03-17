LPG prices hiked, effective March 17, 2026
LPG just got more expensive, with a ₹60 hike per cylinder starting March 17, 2026.
A standard 14.2kg domestic cylinder in Delhi now costs ₹913 (up from ₹853).
Commercial cylinders are also pricier, rising by ₹114.50 per 19-kg commercial cylinder (often rounded to ₹115), attributed to rising international crude prices and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia.
Price variations across cities
If you're in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, or Chennai, expect to pay between ₹912.50 and ₹939 for a domestic refill.
Commercial users will see prices ranging from ₹1,835 in Mumbai to over ₹2,000 in Chennai.
Ujjwala users still get ₹300 subsidy
If your family gets LPG under the Ujjwala scheme, you'll still get a subsidy of ₹300 on up to 12 refills a year, no changes there.
West Asia conflict affects supply; update your e-KYC
Ongoing conflict in West Asia is impacting LPG supply chains; another tanker is expected by March 17 to help out.
Plus, if you use IOC, BPCL, or HPCL for your gas connection, make sure your Aadhaar e-KYC is updated, otherwise you could lose access to refills and subsidies.