LPG prices hiked, effective March 17, 2026

LPG just got more expensive, with a ₹60 hike per cylinder starting March 17, 2026. A standard 14.2kg domestic cylinder in Delhi now costs ₹913 (up from ₹853). Commercial cylinders are also pricier, rising by ₹114.50 per 19-kg commercial cylinder (often rounded to ₹115), attributed to rising international crude prices and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia.

Price variations across cities If you're in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, or Chennai, expect to pay between ₹912.50 and ₹939 for a domestic refill.

Commercial users will see prices ranging from ₹1,835 in Mumbai to over ₹2,000 in Chennai.

Ujjwala users still get ₹300 subsidy If your family gets LPG under the Ujjwala scheme, you'll still get a subsidy of ₹300 on up to 12 refills a year, no changes there.