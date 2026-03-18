LPG prices hiked, marking latest price increase

Mumbai's domestic price is now ₹912.50, Kolkata's domestic price is ₹930, and Chennai 's hits ₹928.50, with commercial rates also seeing a similar jump everywhere. So whether you're cooking at home or running a business, expect to pay more for your next refill.

Punjab faces potential LPG shortage

While most cities just face higher bills, Punjab has it rougher: local distributors are worried about LPG shortages with thousands of bookings still pending.

Delays are stretching to 25 days in cities and 45 days in rural areas, leaving many folks waiting longer than usual for their cylinders.