LPG prices hiked, marking latest price increase
Starting on March 7, domestic LPG cylinder prices have jumped by ₹60 and commercial cylinders by ₹115, marking the latest price hike.
In Delhi, a regular cylinder now costs ₹913 (up from ₹853).
Commercial users will pay ₹1,883 instead of ₹1,768.50.
How much do refills cost now?
Mumbai's domestic price is now ₹912.50, Kolkata's domestic price is ₹930, and Chennai's hits ₹928.50, with commercial rates also seeing a similar jump everywhere.
So whether you're cooking at home or running a business, expect to pay more for your next refill.
Punjab faces potential LPG shortage
While most cities just face higher bills, Punjab has it rougher: local distributors are worried about LPG shortages with thousands of bookings still pending.
Delays are stretching to 25 days in cities and 45 days in rural areas, leaving many folks waiting longer than usual for their cylinders.