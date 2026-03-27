LPG prices in India remain unchanged: Check rates

Government assures there is enough fuel for 60 days

Even with all the buzz about Israel-Iran tensions affecting global supply routes, the government says there is enough fuel for approximately 60 days, so there is no need to panic-buy.

Officials have also dismissed reports of fuel shortages as misinformation.

For now, regular households can still get subsidized LPG, but businesses are feeling the pinch from higher commercial rates.

Future prices will depend on international oil trends, and India is eyeing new suppliers outside West Asia to keep things stable.