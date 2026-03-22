LPG scam alert! Fraudsters sending fake KYC messages

How to stay safe from these scams

To tackle the scam, police in Delhi and other affected cities are spreading the word through social media and local campaigns.

Delhi police have already blocked several fake websites and remind everyone that authorities warn against installing APK files circulated via messages or links.

If you get any sketchy messages or calls about LPG bookings, report them right away to helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

And remember: always book your cylinders through trusted gas provider websites or authorized agencies only.