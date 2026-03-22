LPG scam alert! Fraudsters sending fake KYC messages
Scammers are targeting LPG users across India with fake SMS alerts claiming your KYC is pending or cylinder stock is low.
These messages, sent from names like "LPG," "Indane," or "LPG FAST," try to trick you into clicking shady links or downloading booking apps that aren't real.
If you install these apps, your phone and all your personal info, bank details, and UPI codes could be at risk.
How to stay safe from these scams
To tackle the scam, police in Delhi and other affected cities are spreading the word through social media and local campaigns.
Delhi police have already blocked several fake websites and remind everyone that authorities warn against installing APK files circulated via messages or links.
If you get any sketchy messages or calls about LPG bookings, report them right away to helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.
And remember: always book your cylinders through trusted gas provider websites or authorized agencies only.