LPG shortage forces Infosys to trim campus food court menus
What's the story
Infosys has temporarily reduced its food court services across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune campuses due to a shortage of commercial LPG supplies. The company notified employees about the situation in an email on March 11, stating that it is facing an "impending situation" with LPG availability. As a result, some food court offerings have been limited and live cooking counters have been temporarily shut down.
Service impact
Bengaluru campus sees daily footfall of 20,000 employees
The Bengaluru campus, which sees a daily footfall of 20,000 employees, has been particularly affected. A communication to Pune employees said "Food court vendors are currently receiving reduced LPG supplies from their respective providers," and that alternate cooking methods using electrical appliances or biofuel would be increased. In Chennai too, some food court items are either unavailable or offered in limited quantities due to the LPG shortage.
Catering advice
Advise to avoid planning events that require catering arrangements
Infosys has also advised its employees to avoid planning events that require catering arrangements on campus and to bring food from home if possible. The company has over 3,20,000 employees, most of whom are based in India. The LPG shortage is part of broader government guidelines affecting LPG usage across sectors amid an ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.
Supply impact
Iran-Israel conflict disrupts LPG shipments
The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict has disrupted LPG shipments from West Asia, India's primary source of cooking gas. This has impacted commercial gas supplies, with the government prioritizing household needs. Hotels are now adapting their menus to include low-fuel items such as idlis and oven-cooked foods like pastas and pizzas. Tandoori cooking is also making a comeback as it relies on coal instead of LPG.
Cooking alternatives
Hotels are exploring alternatives to reduce dependence on LPG
Some hotels are exploring chulhas for traditional slow-cooking and adopting induction cooking and electric equipment to reduce dependence on LPG. However, replacing LPG entirely is challenging due to the high-intensity heat required for many Indian dishes. The shortage is being felt across the hospitality sector with reports of severe shortages from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur.
Price increase
Prices of commercial LPG cylinders have risen by 5-10%
Prices of commercial LPG cylinders have also risen by 5-10% in several markets recently. Small hotels typically require two cylinders a day while mid-size hotels need four and large ones require up to 20 daily. The Indian Oil website lists commercial LPG cylinders in three sizes, with the 19kg and 47.5kg variants being most common for hotels and industries.