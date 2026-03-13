LPG shortage in India sparks memes, jokes online

India's dealing with a major LPG shortage right now, thanks to global tensions disrupting imports. Long lines for gas cylinders have popped up in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. While the situation's tough, social media is buzzing with memes and creative fixes, like keeping wedding guest lists tiny to save on cooking gas.

Memes galore as people joke about the situation The hashtag #LPGshortage has become a meme, with people sharing jokes about the struggle.

One post suggests couples should invite just 25 guests and blame the LPG shortage for skipping big catering plans.

It's a lighthearted way to cope while everyone waits for things to improve.

Restaurants switching to induction stoves, prices rising To manage supplies, the government has prioritized households and increased refinery output.

There's now a 25-day gap between bookings to stop hoarding, but commercial cylinder prices have jumped, and about 20% of hotels in Mumbai had to close temporarily.

Many restaurants are switching to induction stoves just to keep serving food.