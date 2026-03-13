LPG shortage in Kerala threatens to shut restaurants

The government is trying to find solutions

The timing couldn't be worse for caterers since the wedding season is set to begin. Many are unable to fulfill orders due to the lack of commercial LPG cylinders.

Some hostels in cities like Kochi have tried using firewood but are running low on that as well.

The Kerala government has asked the center for more nondomestic LPG supply and is working on ways to make sure essential services get what they need while stopping black market sales.