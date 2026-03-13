LPG shortage in Kerala threatens to shut restaurants
Kerala is dealing with a serious LPG shortage, linked to the conflict in West Asia.
Around 40% of restaurants are expected to shut, and it's not just them: caterers, hostels, canteens, and even crematoriums are struggling too.
The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association points out that most urban restaurant kitchens rely on LPG now, so switching to other fuels isn't easy.
The government is trying to find solutions
The timing couldn't be worse for caterers since the wedding season is set to begin. Many are unable to fulfill orders due to the lack of commercial LPG cylinders.
Some hostels in cities like Kochi have tried using firewood but are running low on that as well.
The Kerala government has asked the center for more nondomestic LPG supply and is working on ways to make sure essential services get what they need while stopping black market sales.