LPG shortage threatens to spoil India's wedding season

A sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, thanks to West Asia tensions, has thrown wedding plans across India into chaos. Thousands of ceremonies are scrambling as caterers cut down menus, reduce gravies, and sometimes even turn away bookings because there just isn't enough gas to go around.

Venues are switching to diesel stoves With a typical 1,000-guest wedding needing up to 20 cylinders (and supplies running out fast), venues are getting creative: switching to diesel bhattis and induction stoves, while live cooking stations get the ax.

Punjab has more than 10,000 weddings scheduled and is experiencing disruption amid the LPG shortage.

Caterers can't keep up with demand In some cities, hundreds of caterers can't keep up with demand.

Kolkata has seen supply disruptions; a single event for 500 people eats up 12 cylinders.

Weddings set for March 14-15 are especially at risk during this busy season.