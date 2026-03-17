LPG tankers crossed war zone due to PM's intervention: Chouhan

Tankers carrying LPG from Oman

India imports a large share of its LPG from the Middle East, so keeping these supplies moving is a big deal.

The tankers crossed on March 14 despite most traffic being stuck since late February because of the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict; 22 other vessels couldn't get through.

The Shivalik reached Mundra on March 16 and Nanda Devi arrived at Kandla port in Gujarat on March 17 (early morning) with help from the Indian Navy.