LPG tankers crossed war zone due to PM's intervention: Chouhan
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared in the Rajya Sabha that two Indian LPG tankers made it through the tense Strait of Hormuz after Prime Minister Modi intervened.
As Chouhan put it, "One phone call from the Prime Minister, and Iran said, take it (through Hormuz) with Indian flag, no one will stop."
Both ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, were carrying about 92,700 tons of LPG.
Tankers carrying LPG from Oman
India imports a large share of its LPG from the Middle East, so keeping these supplies moving is a big deal.
The tankers crossed on March 14 despite most traffic being stuck since late February because of the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict; 22 other vessels couldn't get through.
The Shivalik reached Mundra on March 16 and Nanda Devi arrived at Kandla port in Gujarat on March 17 (early morning) with help from the Indian Navy.
Similar efforts during Ukraine-Russia war
Chouhan also highlighted how Prime Minister Modi's quick calls helped evacuate Indian students during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, saying, Modi phoned both Russia and Ukraine to request safe passage, which enabled Indian students to return.