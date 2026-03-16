LPG users, e-KYC is now mandatory for you: Details here

How to complete your e-KYC

You can finish your e-KYC right from home using apps from Indane, Bharat Gas, or HP Gas, or even through Aadhaar FaceRD with a quick face scan or OTP.

No need to stand in line or visit showrooms; delivery staff will simply verify your KYC when they bring your next refill.

There's no strict deadline yet, so you can take care of it at your own pace.