LPG users, e-KYC is now mandatory for you: Details here
The government just made Aadhaar-based e-KYC mandatory for everyone using domestic LPG cylinders.
This step is meant to weed out fake accounts, stop black marketing, and make sure subsidies actually reach those who need them, especially families under schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
The move comes as India faces supply hiccups linked to the West Asia conflict.
How to complete your e-KYC
You can finish your e-KYC right from home using apps from Indane, Bharat Gas, or HP Gas, or even through Aadhaar FaceRD with a quick face scan or OTP.
No need to stand in line or visit showrooms; delivery staff will simply verify your KYC when they bring your next refill.
There's no strict deadline yet, so you can take care of it at your own pace.
Why the changes are happening
India uses a massive 31.3 million tons of LPG every year, and most of it goes straight into people's homes, about 87% of LPG consumption goes to the domestic sector.
With supply tight lately, refineries are working overtime and rural booking cycle was increased from 25 days to 45 days to keep things fair and prevent hoarding.
So if you use LPG at home, these changes will likely affect you soon.