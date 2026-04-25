Lucknow hits 43 Celsius as weather department urges residents indoors
Lucknow is baking under a heat wave, with temperatures hitting 43 Celsius on Saturday and hot, dry winds making things even tougher.
The weather department is urging everyone to stay indoors during peak sun hours and keep hydrated.
It was already 30 Celsius by 8am so yeah, it's been a scorcher from the start.
Banda 44.2 Celsius, rain April 26-28
It's not just Lucknow: Banda topped the charts at 44.2 Celsius, while Sultanpur and Prayagraj weren't far behind. Cities like Meerut, Agra, and Varanasi are also feeling the heat.
Some good news though: light rain and thunderstorms are expected between April 26 and April 28 thanks to a western disturbance, which should cool things down by a couple of degrees Celsius.
Bigger relief is likely after April 27 when temperatures are set to drop further.