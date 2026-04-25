Lucknow hits 43 Celsius as weather department urges residents indoors

Banda 44.2 Celsius, rain April 26-28

It's not just Lucknow: Banda topped the charts at 44.2 Celsius, while Sultanpur and Prayagraj weren't far behind. Cities like Meerut, Agra, and Varanasi are also feeling the heat.

Some good news though: light rain and thunderstorms are expected between April 26 and April 28 thanks to a western disturbance, which should cool things down by a couple of degrees Celsius.

Bigger relief is likely after April 27 when temperatures are set to drop further.