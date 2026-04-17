Lucknow-Kanpur expressway opens next month 30-minute trips ₹275 toll
India
Big news for anyone traveling between Lucknow and Kanpur: the new expressway is almost here!
This 63km, six-lane route will let you zip between the cities in just 30 minutes, starting next month.
But heads up: using this speedy shortcut comes with a toll, ₹275 for a one-way trip in a car, or ₹415 if you're heading back the same day. Light commercial vehicles pay a bit more.
Lucknow-Kanpur construction cost ₹3,700Cr
The higher tolls are mainly because of major investments: think ₹3,700 crore spent on construction, including a massive 10km flyover and several big bridges.
The expressway also has advanced safety features to make your ride smoother and safer.
So while it's pricier than before, you're paying for speed, convenience, and some serious upgrades.