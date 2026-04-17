Lucknow-Kanpur expressway opens next month 30-minute trips ₹275 toll India Apr 17, 2026

Big news for anyone traveling between Lucknow and Kanpur: the new expressway is almost here!

This 63km, six-lane route will let you zip between the cities in just 30 minutes, starting next month.

But heads up: using this speedy shortcut comes with a toll, ₹275 for a one-way trip in a car, or ₹415 if you're heading back the same day. Light commercial vehicles pay a bit more.