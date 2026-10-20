Lucknow MBBS doctors protest 1L-1.25L versus 50k-55k pay gap
Young MBBS doctors in Lucknow have been on protest since October 12, calling out the big pay gap between those working at government medical colleges and those posted at rural health centers.
Even though their qualifications are the same, college doctors earn about ₹1 lakh-₹1.25 lakh a month, while rural center doctors get just ₹50,000-₹55,000.
Frustrated by this unfairness, many have gone as far as hunger strikes and even faced police detention.
Around 1,800 doctors demand pay parity
Around 1,800 doctors posted at PHCs and CHCs were affected by the pay disparity; they say they'll keep protesting until the government actually fixes this pay disparity.
Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak met the protesting doctors on September 2 and assured them that a government order addressing their demand would be issued within 24 hours.
With talks going nowhere so far, these young doctors want the government to step up and make things right.