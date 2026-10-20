Lucknow MBBS doctors protest 1L-1.25L versus 50k-55k pay gap

Young MBBS doctors in Lucknow have been on protest since October 12, calling out the big pay gap between those working at government medical colleges and those posted at rural health centers.

Even though their qualifications are the same, college doctors earn about ₹1 lakh-₹1.25 lakh a month, while rural center doctors get just ₹50,000-₹55,000.

Frustrated by this unfairness, many have gone as far as hunger strikes and even faced police detention.