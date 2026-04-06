Lucknow Shiites hold free medical camp for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
India
Lucknow's Shiite community, along with local doctors and volunteers, organized a free medical camp to remember Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The event focused on helping those in need, reflecting Khamenei's values of compassion and service, by offering free checkups and medicines.
Maulana Faiz Mashhadi urges community kindness
Maulana Faiz Mashhadi, one of the organizers, shared that this was about more than just mourning; it was a way to promote kindness and humanity in the community.
The camp is part of ongoing tributes in Lucknow, showing how his legacy continues to inspire acts of service locally.