Lucknow teen fakes kidnapping seeking ₹5L for online gaming debts
India
A 17-year-old in Lucknow tried to extort ₹5 lakh as ransom from his family, hoping to pay off debts from online gaming.
He sent alarming messages pretending to be a kidnapper, even going as far as faking his death, all while hiding out with his girlfriend.
Police tracked him down safely after his worried family reported him missing.
Teen's gaming debts ₹70,000 and ₹50,000
The teen's online gaming habit had already cost the family ₹70,000, and when he racked up another ₹50,000 in debt, his parents refused to bail him out again.
His plan ended up causing unnecessary panic and stress for everyone at home.
Police recovered him safely along with his girlfriend, and the family was subsequently informed.