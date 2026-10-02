Lucknow teen held after allegedly killing mother during home argument
India
A 17-year-old boy in Lucknow has been taken into custody after allegedly killing his mother during an argument at home.
He had been living separately because of family disagreements about his sexuality, but had expressed a desire to meet his mother on Thursday night, and his father called him home.
Police probe family, mental health
After the incident, the boy called both his father and the police.
His father shared that the teen had ongoing mental health issues and had received treatment at several hospitals.
The family had arranged for him to live apart, hoping to avoid social stigma, but tensions remained.
Police are now looking into both the family's dynamics and the boy's mental health history as they try to understand what led up to this heartbreaking event.