Lucknow to Kanpur Expressway costing ₹4,200 cr shows cracks, erosion
The brand-new Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, which cost ₹4,200 crore and was launched with much fanfare on July 13, has already run into trouble.
Heavy monsoon rains have caused cracks, erosion, and even cavities along the 63-km stretch, mainly because of poor sand compaction and water seeping in.
NHAI bars project manager, 2 engineers
A 7-8-km stretch near Unnao has diversions, repairs and maintenance work under way, so traffic is being diverted until August 7, while maintenance work is expected to continue for three months.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) barred the construction company's project manager and two independent engineers from taking part in upcoming projects for two years.
While most of the expressway is still open, weak spots were found near underpasses and culverts, so repair work continues through the rainy season.