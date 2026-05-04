Lucknow's Ashok Bahar, 70, sits NEET-UG for late mother's dream India May 04, 2026

Ashok Bahar, a 70-year-old from Lucknow, sat for the NEET-UG exam on May 3, driven by his late mother's dream of seeing him become a doctor.

Despite not having formal medical qualifications, Ashok was encouraged by his wife, a gynecologist, and other family members in medicine to finally give it a shot.