Ludhiana: 2 migrant workers die in separate industrial accidents

Activists upset over slow police action, lack of arrests

After Gautam's death, his mother filed an FIR against the steel factory owner Ashish Aggarwal, the FIR was registered; the exact charges were not specified.

Activists like Raj Singh Rajput are upset about slow police action and lack of arrests, also highlighting poor safety gear for workers.

They have warned of a road blockade if nothing changes soon.

Police say investigations are ongoing and promise that arrests will follow as statements and CCTV footage are reviewed.