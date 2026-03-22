Ludhiana: 2 migrant workers die in separate industrial accidents
Over the weekend, two migrant workers died in separate industrial accidents at Ludhiana factories about a day apart.
Sachin Gautam, 26, died after allegedly falling into an iron furnace at Vitthal Aggarwal Steels on Friday night.
Late Saturday night/early Sunday, Ram Lavesh, 52, lost his life after an LPG cylinder blast caused a fire at Surya Knitwears.
Activists upset over slow police action, lack of arrests
After Gautam's death, his mother filed an FIR against the steel factory owner Ashish Aggarwal, the FIR was registered; the exact charges were not specified.
Activists like Raj Singh Rajput are upset about slow police action and lack of arrests, also highlighting poor safety gear for workers.
They have warned of a road blockade if nothing changes soon.
Police say investigations are ongoing and promise that arrests will follow as statements and CCTV footage are reviewed.