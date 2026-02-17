Ludhiana: Acid attacker on the run, probe underway
India
A 40-year-old woman working as a laborer in Ludhiana was attacked with acid by a motorcyclist who tricked her before throwing it on her face and eyes.
She's a mother of three and is now getting treatment at the Civil Hospital.
Police are checking CCTV footage
Police are checking CCTV footage and urging locals to help identify the helmet-wearing suspect.
DCP Jaskaranjit Singh Teja said they're using every resource to find the attacker.
Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward.