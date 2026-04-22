Ludhiana collision with car flips homemade vehicle injuring 15 schoolchildren
India
15 schoolchildren were injured when a homemade motorized vehicle taking them to class flipped over after a collision with a car near Mehal Ghumana village, Ludhiana.
Locals quickly helped the children get medical care, and doctors found at least three with leg fractures.
Parents pay ₹300 for risky rides
Parents are upset about the lack of safe ways to get their children to school.
They say they have no choice but to pay ₹300 a month for rides in these risky vehicles.
Police are investigating and trying to find the car involved, while authorities are urging families to look for safer alternatives.