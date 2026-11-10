Ludhiana journalists Navneet Kaur and Gagandeep Arora survive 6-shot attack
A journalist couple in Ludhiana, Navneet Kaur and Gagandeep Arora, had a terrifying close call when a masked gunman fired six shots at their car and chased them for nearly one kilometer around midnight on the eve of Diwali.
Thankfully, both escaped unharmed, but the incident has put a spotlight on just how risky it can be for journalists exposing crime.
Navneet Kaur had sought police protection
Kaur had already been getting threats over her reporting on gangsters and had asked for police protection.
The police are now reviewing CCTV footage to track down the shooter and are examining the footage to establish his identity and trace him.
Meanwhile, Kaur had been receiving threatening calls and had sought police intervention/security, a reminder of the real challenges journalists face today.