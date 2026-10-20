Ludhiana man Dalvir Singhm allegedly tries to run over ex-mother-in-law

In Ludhiana's Pamma Market, Dalvir Singhm alias Kaka, 35, allegedly tried to run over his former mother-in-law, Jassi, 55, blaming her for his split with her daughter Kamalpreet.

Singhm reportedly reversed his car several times toward Jassi while she waited for an auto-rickshaw to travel to work, injuring two bystanders and damaging several vehicles before fleeing.

When Kamalpreet arrived at the spot, he threatened to kill her and take their eight-year-old son with him.