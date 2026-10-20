Ludhiana man Dalvir Singhm allegedly tries to run over ex-mother-in-law
In Ludhiana's Pamma Market, Dalvir Singhm alias Kaka, 35, allegedly tried to run over his former mother-in-law, Jassi, 55, blaming her for his split with her daughter Kamalpreet.
Singhm reportedly reversed his car several times toward Jassi while she waited for an auto-rickshaw to travel to work, injuring two bystanders and damaging several vehicles before fleeing.
When Kamalpreet arrived at the spot, he threatened to kill her and take their eight-year-old son with him.
Drug peddling allegations against Dalvir Singhm
Dalvir Singhm alias Kaka has a history of alleged involvement in drug peddling and was previously jailed. Kamalpreet says his involvement in drug peddling led to their divorce.
Police are registering an FIR against him and reviewing video evidence.
Injured bystanders are being treated in a hospital.