Ludhiana municipal inspector Sunil Kumar rams car into robbers' motorcycle
India
A robbery near Transport Nagar in Ludhiana took a wild turn when municipal inspector Sunil Kumar spotted three armed men robbing two logistics workers.
Thinking on his feet, Kumar rammed his car into the robbers' motorcycle as they tried to escape with ₹40,000 and some important documents.
Robbers escape, local police investigating suspects
Even with Kumar's quick move, the robbers managed to get away after smashing his windshield.
One of the victims needed medical help, and a police complaint was filed soon after.
Local police are now investigating to identify and trace the suspects.