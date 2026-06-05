Ludhiana rented house explodes as woman making tea ignites LPG

Neighbors rescue family, 2 critically injured

Neighbors acted fast, rescuing the injured family from debris and putting out the fire.

Reema and Karan are still in critical condition at a local hospital, while Vinod is stable.

The explosion badly damaged the house: one wall of the room partially collapsed, household items and electronic appliances were damaged, and cracks appeared in sections of the structure.

Police said preliminary investigations indicated it was caused by an LPG leak; quick removal of the cylinder by neighbors prevented things from getting worse.