Ludhiana rented house explodes as woman making tea ignites LPG
A gas leak led to a major explosion at a rented house in Ludhiana's Bachittar Nagar early Thursday morning.
Three family members, Vinod Mishra, his wife Reema Devi, and their son Karan, suffered severe burns.
The blast happened when Reema tried to make tea and unknowingly ignited leaked LPG in a poorly ventilated room.
Neighbors rescue family, 2 critically injured
Neighbors acted fast, rescuing the injured family from debris and putting out the fire.
Reema and Karan are still in critical condition at a local hospital, while Vinod is stable.
The explosion badly damaged the house: one wall of the room partially collapsed, household items and electronic appliances were damaged, and cracks appeared in sections of the structure.
Police said preliminary investigations indicated it was caused by an LPG leak; quick removal of the cylinder by neighbors prevented things from getting worse.