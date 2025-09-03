Nehru's former bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi sold for ₹1,100 crore 

A historic bungalow in Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ), Delhi, once the official residence of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru , has been sold for a staggering ₹1,100 crore. The property is located at 17 York Road (now Motilal Nehru Marg) and is one of the most valuable addresses in the capital. The deal was reportedly finalized after negotiations from an initial asking price of ₹1,400 crore.

Ownership details Current owners and buyer details The current owners of the bungalow are Rajkumari Kakkar and Beena Rani, members of a Rajasthani royal family. The estate covers an area of 14,973 square meters (approximately 3.7 acres) with a built-up area of 24,000 square feet. The identity of the buyer is not publicly known yet, but reports suggest that it is a prominent Indian industrialist from the beverage sector.

Legal proceedings Due diligence and public notice The acquisition process is in its final stages, with a top law firm conducting due diligence on the property's legal title. A public notice was issued by the legal representatives inviting any claims to the property within seven days. If no claims are received, it will be assumed that no other claims exist against this historic property.