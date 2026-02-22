Lutyens's statue to be replaced by Rajagopalachari's at Rashtrapati Bhavan
India
Big change at Rashtrapati Bhavan: PM Modi just announced that the statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens will be swapped out for one of C Rajagopalachari, India's first Indian governor-general.
He shared this update on his Mann Ki Baat radio show, saying it's time to honor Indian leaders instead of colonial figures.
Rajagopalachari statue unveiling date and exhibition planned
The new Rajagopalachari statue will be unveiled on February 23, 2026, kicking off 'Rajaji Utsav,' which will be celebrated on February 23.
There's also an exhibition planned to showcase his contributions.
This move is about giving more space to Indian icons in our most important places and moving away from colonial symbols.