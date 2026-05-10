Luxury Haj packages rise as affluent pilgrims seek greater comfort

Debate over luxury Haj packages

While organizers like Yusuf Ahmed Kherada say these options simply meet the demand for comfortable travel

The package is customized for pilgrims who are willing to pay for comfort during the pilgrimage.

Haj is a religious journey, but there is nothing wrong in traveling comfortably if one can afford it., some critics feel Haj should stay simple and modest.

Former Central Haj Committee member Nasir Jamal suggests that money spent on luxury could help with welfare work instead.