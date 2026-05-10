Luxury Haj packages rise as affluent pilgrims seek greater comfort
Luxury Haj packages are seeing a big rise in popularity, especially with affluent travelers looking for extra comfort during the pilgrimage.
These premium deals include five-star hotels near Haram Sharif, luxury transport, air-conditioned tents in Mina and Arafat, and meals tailored by Indian chefs.
Organizers say this trend picked up after Aamir Khan arranged special facilities for his mother's Haj back in 2011.
Debate over luxury Haj packages
While organizers like Yusuf Ahmed Kherada say these options simply meet the demand for comfortable travel
The package is customized for pilgrims who are willing to pay for comfort during the pilgrimage.
Haj is a religious journey, but there is nothing wrong in traveling comfortably if one can afford it., some critics feel Haj should stay simple and modest.
Former Central Haj Committee member Nasir Jamal suggests that money spent on luxury could help with welfare work instead.