M Pradeep allegedly kills a Divija Sri in Krishnagiri, suicides
India
A 25-year-old man, M Pradeep, allegedly killed a woman, reportedly his girlfriend, A Divija Sri, 21, after an argument in his room in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Later, he went to Hosur-Bagalur Road and ended his life.
M Pradeep was working at a private company near Hosur in Krishnagiri district, while A Divija Sri was also working at a private company in Hosur.
Community shocked, helplines available, police investigating
The tragedy has left the local community shocked and brought mental health into focus.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
Police are investigating to understand what led up to the incident.