M Pradeep allegedly kills a Divija Sri in Krishnagiri, suicides

A 25-year-old man, M Pradeep, allegedly killed a woman, reportedly his girlfriend, A Divija Sri, 21, after an argument in his room in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Later, he went to Hosur-Bagalur Road and ended his life.

M Pradeep was working at a private company near Hosur in Krishnagiri district, while A Divija Sri was also working at a private company in Hosur.