Fish-rice meals to be sold for ₹5 across Bengal canteens

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced the launch of fish-and-rice meals for ₹5 at 400 state-run canteens. The decision was revealed during an administrative meeting in Kalyani on Tuesday. The move comes after Trinamool Congress leaders claimed in the lead-up to the elections that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would ban fish, meat, and eggs if they came to power.

Political backdrop BJP accused of banning fish, meat, eggs in Bengal The allegations were made during the high-profile Assembly election campaign earlier this year. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had questioned the BJP's stance on Bengali dietary habits, asking, "Bengal lives on fish and rice. You (BJP) are telling Bengal people you can't have fish, you cannot have meat, you cannot have eggs—what will they eat then?" The BJP had denied these claims and assured that no such actions would be taken if they came to power.

Canteen scheme 'Maa' canteens a hit across West Bengal The subsidized canteens serving meals for ₹5 have been a hit across West Bengal. The scheme was launched by then-Chief Minister Banerjee in February 2021, when she introduced 'Maa' canteens serving rice, dal, vegetables, and egg curry. The West Bengal government had allocated ₹100 crore for the initiative in the 2021 state budget. However, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had criticized it as a political gimmick ahead of elections.

Advertisement

Cultural outreach BJP leaders feasted on Bengali staple maach bhaat Apart from the fish-rice meal, Adhikari also announced other welfare initiatives for the people of the state. The new measures include the Annapurna Yojana scheme and restrictions on liquor shops. Speaking at a public gathering, Adhikari said that starting May 27, forms for the Annapurna Yojana will be distributed. Under this scheme, eligible women will get ₹3,000 monthly financial assistance.

Advertisement