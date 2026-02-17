Macron jogs on Marine Drive, meets Maharashtra CM
French President Emmanuel Macron kicked off his India visit with an early morning jog along Mumbai's Marine Drive—blue tee, black shorts, and a few surprised locals snapping photos as security trailed behind.
He had touched down in the early hours of Tuesday and got a warm welcome from Maharashtra's top leaders.
Macron's agenda today
Macron is set to meet Prime Minister Modi today to talk big-picture partnerships—think defense, tech, clean energy, and the Indo-Pacific.
Later, the two will launch the India-France Year of Innovation, aiming to connect startups and innovators from both countries.
After Mumbai, Macron heads to Delhi for the AI Impact Summit.