Macron's India visit: How France's role in India is changing
French President Emmanuel Macron has just begun a three-day visit to India, where he and PM Narendra Modi signed over 20 new agreements.
These deals span defense, AI, clean energy, trade, and skilling—plus they kicked off the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.
The leaders also mapped out a long-term Horizon roadmap.
What's in it for youth?
This partnership means more opportunities for startups, techies, and young professionals in both countries.
Big moves like launching an Indo-French Centre for AI in Health and an Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology and setting up a Tata-Airbus helicopter assembly line show real investment in future jobs and innovation.
With bilateral trade currently around €15 billion and fresh focus on global stability issues (think Indo-Pacific or Ukraine), this collaboration could shape what work—and the world—looks like for our generation.