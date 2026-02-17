Macron's India visit: How France's role in India is changing

What's in it for youth?

This partnership means more opportunities for startups, techies, and young professionals in both countries.

Big moves like launching an Indo-French Centre for AI in Health and an Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology and setting up a Tata-Airbus helicopter assembly line show real investment in future jobs and innovation.

With bilateral trade currently around €15 billion and fresh focus on global stability issues (think Indo-Pacific or Ukraine), this collaboration could shape what work—and the world—looks like for our generation.