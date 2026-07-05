Madan B Lokur warns government's travel document stance risks visas
Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur is pretty worried about the government's stance that Indian passports are just travel documents, not proof of citizenship.
At a recent event in New Delhi, he pointed out this could make things tricky for Indians abroad, as foreign officials might start refusing visas if even India doesn't back its own passports as proof of citizenship.
Lokur criticizes government's Section 20 reliance
Lokur feels the government is misreading the Passports Act and relying too much on Section 20, which lets non-citizens get passports in rare cases.
He stressed that this shouldn't be used loosely and reminded everyone that the law cannot be interpreted in a manner that defeats its purpose.
For him, clear rules are vital so Indian passports keep their value worldwide.