Madhapur crash kills 22-year-old Haniya Ayesha, Abdul Basit hospitalized India Apr 05, 2026

A heartbreaking accident in Hyderabad on Saturday claimed the life of 22-year-old Haniya Ayesha.

She and her husband Abdul Basit were riding home after a movie when a speeding DCM truck hit their scooter in Madhapur.

Tragically, Ayesha was dragged for nearly one kilometer before she passed away, while Basit is still fighting for his life in the hospital.