Madhapur crash kills 22-year-old Haniya Ayesha, Abdul Basit hospitalized
India
A heartbreaking accident in Hyderabad on Saturday claimed the life of 22-year-old Haniya Ayesha.
She and her husband Abdul Basit were riding home after a movie when a speeding DCM truck hit their scooter in Madhapur.
Tragically, Ayesha was dragged for nearly one kilometer before she passed away, while Basit is still fighting for his life in the hospital.
Cleaner caught, driver fled Madhapur
Eyewitnesses say the truck driver ran away but the cleaner was caught by locals and handed over to police.
The vehicle, registered in Karnataka, was part of the investigation.
The couple, originally from Kerala and working at a jewelry store in Hyderabad, had Ayesha's family notified about this devastating incident.