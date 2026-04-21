Madhuri Misal seeks probe into Pune's Hinjewadi men's restroom rituals
India
Maharashtra minister Madhuri Misal has asked for an investigation after complaints surfaced about a specific group performing religious rituals in the men's restrooms of a multinational company in Pune's Hinjewadi area.
This reportedly made it tough for others to use the facilities and could impact workplace vibes.
Madhuri Misal urges women employees check-ins
Misal highlighted that these allegations raise real concerns about equal access to office amenities and employee rights.
She is also urging a discreet check-in with women employees to see if anyone felt pressured or uncomfortable because of this situation, stressing that quick action is needed to keep the workplace respectful for everyone.