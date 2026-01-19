Madhya Pradesh: 14 schoolchildren injured as swing collapses at fair
India
At the Maharaj No Melo fair in Jhabua, a giant Dragon Swing ride collapsed on Monday, leaving 14 schoolkids hurt—13 girls and one boy.
The accident happened right by their school during a fast drop.
Quick rescue and hospital care
People at the fair rushed to help, pulling kids out from the wreckage and getting them straight to the district hospital.
Two girls are being closely watched in case they need ICU care, according to District Collector Neha Meena.
Safety under the spotlight
Officials are now investigating if there was any negligence with the ride's operation.
Meena said strict action will follow if safety rules were ignored.
This incident is a reminder that fun at fairs can turn risky when safety isn't taken seriously.