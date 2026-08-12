Madhya Pradesh bans analog paneer with vegetable fats, starch
India
Madhya Pradesh just banned analog paneer, a fake version of paneer made from vegetable fats and starch instead of milk.
Announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the move is all about keeping food safer and supporting real dairy.
Madhya Pradesh now joins Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh in saying no to analog paneer.
Indore raid seizes 450kg analog paneer
Analog paneer is popular because it's cheap, but Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says it's risky for your body.
The state is cracking down with a factory raid (one in Indore seized 450kg) and testing.
Now, there's also a push to boost natural milk production and produce paneer naturally.