Madhya Pradesh boy aged 11 found dead inside blue drum

Search underway for Mathura Rajak

The family believes their Mathura Rajak, a laundry shop owner, was involved. They say he had been pressuring Asha to marry him and may have acted out after she said no.

The family think revenge could be a motive; Rajak is missing and search teams are looking for him.

Forensic teams are collecting evidence, and officials confirmed a sharp weapon was used in the crime.