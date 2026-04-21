Madhya Pradesh boy aged 11 found dead inside blue drum
India
An 11-year-old boy was found dead inside a blue drum at his house in Satna, Madhya Pradesh.
His mother, Asha, got worried when she saw the house locked from outside with the lights and cooler still on and called the police.
When officers arrived, they discovered bloodstains and found the boy's body in the drum.
Search underway for Mathura Rajak
The family believes their Mathura Rajak, a laundry shop owner, was involved. They say he had been pressuring Asha to marry him and may have acted out after she said no.
The family think revenge could be a motive; Rajak is missing and search teams are looking for him.
Forensic teams are collecting evidence, and officials confirmed a sharp weapon was used in the crime.