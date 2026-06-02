Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves ₹21,485 cr budget focusing on healthcare

The cabinet is waiving stamp duty and registration fees for property ownership records—a ₹3,800 crore initiative fully funded by the state. There's also a push for better infrastructure: ₹626.61 crore will finish Indore 's Pipliyahana District Court building.

Stitched uniforms, rural governance, Bargi inquiry

Students from Classes one through eight will get stitched school uniforms this year.

Some laws are being updated to improve rural governance.

Plus, two cultural films got tax exemptions, and a judicial inquiry commission will look into the recent Bargi Reservoir accident, showing the government's focus on both culture and public safety.