Madhya Pradesh census training roster lists employee as 'Girlfriend Pant'
A hilarious clerical error in Madhya Pradesh caught everyone's attention after an official document listed an employee as "Girlfriend Pant."
The mix-up appeared on a census training roster for an event at Gandhi Vocational College (April 17-19, 2026), and quickly made the rounds on social media, prompting plenty of laughs and a few facepalms about proofreading in government paperwork.
Premika Pant mistranslated as 'girlfriend'
Turns out, the real name was Premika Pant, but someone translated Premika (which means "girlfriend" in Hindi) a bit too literally.
Even the employee's user ID ended up with "Girlfriend" in it!
Once people noticed, they double-checked using caller ID apps and confirmed her actual name.
Officials have called it just a clerical mistake, but it's definitely a reminder that double-checking translations can save everyone some embarrassment.