Madhya Pradesh census training roster lists employee as 'Girlfriend Pant'

Premika Pant mistranslated as 'girlfriend'

Turns out, the real name was Premika Pant, but someone translated Premika (which means "girlfriend" in Hindi) a bit too literally.

Even the employee's user ID ended up with "Girlfriend" in it!

Once people noticed, they double-checked using caller ID apps and confirmed her actual name.

Officials have called it just a clerical mistake, but it's definitely a reminder that double-checking translations can save everyone some embarrassment.