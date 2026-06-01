Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav seeks public UCC portal feedback India Jun 01, 2026

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is asking people to share their thoughts on the upcoming Uniform Civil Code (UCC) through a new online portal.

A committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prasad Desai has been talking with different communities since April to gather ideas for the draft.

Formed in late April, the group includes legal and social experts, and they have just 60 days to put together a draft bill and report.