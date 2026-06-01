Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav seeks public UCC portal feedback
India
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is asking people to share their thoughts on the upcoming Uniform Civil Code (UCC) through a new online portal.
A committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prasad Desai has been talking with different communities since April to gather ideas for the draft.
Formed in late April, the group includes legal and social experts, and they have just 60 days to put together a draft bill and report.
Madhya Pradesh UCC bill before Deepavali
The state plans to present its UCC bill in the Assembly before Deepavali.
Yadav says public feedback is crucial for making sure everyone's voice is heard.
Uttarakhand implemented a UCC in 2024, Gujarat did so in March 2026, and Assam passed a UCC Bill on May 27, 2026, pending notification.