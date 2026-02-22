Madhya Pradesh: Drunk driver hits multiple vehicles, injures 4 people
India
At midnight on Saturday in Jabalpur, a 22-year-old allegedly drunk driver crashed into multiple vehicles while speeding, injuring four people.
The car hit three cars and several two-wheelers before slamming into a garden wall in the Omti police station area.
Driver hospitalized; case registered
Among those hurt were a policeman and a teenager who was riding a two-wheeler.
The driver, Anurag Soni, has been hospitalized.
Police say they've registered a case and are reviewing dashboard camera footage to piece together exactly what happened.