Madhya Pradesh fires staff after Bargi Dam accident kills 9
India
After a tragic boat accident at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur on Thursday evening that left nine people dead and 28 others rescued, the Madhya Pradesh government has acted fast.
To make sure something like this doesn't happen again, three staff members tied to the cruise have been fired, while two others faced suspension or transfer.
Madhya Pradesh dismisses 3, inquiry underway
The government dismissed the pilot, a helper, and the ticket counter in charge for their roles.
The hotel and boat club manager was suspended for alleged negligence, and a regional manager was moved to headquarters in Bhopal.
An official inquiry is now underway to figure out exactly what went wrong and how future tragedies can be prevented.