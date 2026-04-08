Madhya Pradesh HC drops bigamy charges against Mohd Arif Khan
India
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dropped bigamy charges against Mohd Arif Ahmad Jahagir Khan after his second marriage.
The court explained that, under Muslim Personal Law, men can marry more than once in certain situations, so the bigamy law doesn't apply here.
Khan faces dowry, violence, intimidation charges
Even though the bigamy charge is dropped, Khan still faces serious allegations from his first wife, like dowry harassment, violence, and criminal intimidation.
These charges will move forward in court as usual.